BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police officials released the body worn camera footage Thursday from the officer-involved shooting from July 1.

Police officers shot and critically injured an armed man during a behavioral crisis call inside a home in the 5800 block of Falkirk Road around 3:25 a.m.

During the press conference, police said they were previously called to the area on June 20, when the same man was naked outside and firing a weapon at vehicles in the area.

Officers Shoot Man Who Reportedly Pulled Gun During Behavioral Crisis Call In NE Baltimore, Police Say

Police recovered a firearm at the time, but police did not have a fixed address for his residence and couldn’t go to his home and see if he had any other weapons at the time.

“Before we show you the footage, I want to make it very clear that we understand the high level of public scrutiny that results from any use of force from the Baltimore Police Department and while we understand and accept that, we are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this incident,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. “Currently the individual is listed in stable condition at a local hospital and while this is an unfortunate incident, we wish the individual and his family a speedy recovery.”

When officers arrived at the home on July 1, police spoke to the man’s mother-in-law — who linked him to the June 20 incident. She told police she didn’t know if he was armed at this time, but that he was in the basement with her daughter, who’s also his wife.

In the video, you see the officers enter the home and you can hear a man and woman talking in the basement.

The woman tells the man, “I’m trying to save your life.”

Once police enter the basement, they ask the woman to go upstairs.

During their interaction with the man, who clearly is dealing with some mental health crisis.

The man keeps telling police, they are trying to kill him and they keep telling him they won’t.

The police continue to try to talk to the man, but then you can see him clearly pull out a weapon and point it in the officers’ direction.

That’s when shots are fired. Then you see the medics enter to help the man with his wounds.

It’s unknown exactly how many rounds were fired, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference last week.

The man remains hospitalized.

“Over the past week, we’ve received numerous media inquiries and concerns about police versus a medic or police versus mental healthcare professionals responding to these types of incidents. Though I agree with much of the sentiments, it’s important that we put this incident into context with the realities of the safety of all those involved,” Harrison said. “Paramedics and EMTs did respond because they were dispatch and they did a safe scene assessment. At that time, they decided not to enter the residence and waited until police arrived, due to the individual perhaps may have had a gun or it was unsure if the individual had a gun, based on the fact that he had one at the previous incident.”