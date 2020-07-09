HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) – The Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Maryland State Police are investigating the cause of a deadly house fire in Hagerstown.
It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 14500 block of Barkdoll Road.
Nearly 50 firefighters responded from Washington, Frederick, Franklin and Adam counties to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes.
Seven occupants resided in the home, and six were able to escape uninjured. Investigators concluded the victim, who resided in the basement of the home, was exiting the home when he told family members he was returning to the basement in hopes of locating a family pet.
The victim was not seen again. During extinguishment, firefighters located the body of an adult victim on the exterior front porch of the home. Investigators believe the victim had self extricated through the basement door where he collapsed.
Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined the fire originated on the exterior front porch. Investigators concluded a smoke alarm was present and activated during the fire.