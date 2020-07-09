COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that if teams are able to participate in fall sports this year, it will move to Conference-only schedules.
The Maryland Terrapins are among those in the Big Ten Conference.
The Big Ten said in a statement:
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority.”
The conference said limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions will allow officials to make quick decisions based on the most current medical advice and the fluid of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue to focus on how to play this season in a safe and responsible way, based on the best advice of medical experts, we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate,” the Big Ten said.
