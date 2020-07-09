WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed in on the toppling of Baltimore’s Christopher Columbus statue on the Fourth of July, saying at a news conference Thursday that, “if the community doesn’t want the statue there, the statue shouldn’t be there.”
The Baltimore native said the statue’s removal doesn’t diminish her pride in her Italian American heritage, adding she doesn’t care much about statues.
“I’m more interested in what people have accomplished,” she said. “I think that it’s up to the communities to decide what statues they want to see.”
RELATED COVERAGE:
- FOP: Baltimore Officers Were Awaiting Orders To Dispel Crowd That Toppled Christopher Columbus Statue
- Christopher Columbus Statue Retrieved From Baltimore Harbor After Protesters Tossed It
- Historians Say Communities Should Re-Evaluate Who Gets Honored With Statues In Wake Of Baltimore’s Columbus Statue’s Toppling
- While Protesters Celebrate Christopher Columbus Statue Being Thrown Into The Harbor, Police Asked To Arrest Those Who Tore It Down
- Video: Baltimore Protesters Tear Down Christopher Columbus Statue, Throw It Into Harbor
When asked whether the Columbus statue should have been ordered to be removed by the city council instead of taken down by protesters, she said that from a safety standpoint it would be a good idea but said communities should debate the values they want to publicly display.
“People will do what they do,” Pelosi said of the protesters.
She also renewed her call for statues of Confederates to be removed from the nation’s capitol building.
“I think that it’s very important that we take down any of the statues of people who committed treason against the United States of America as those statues exist in the Congress… of the halls of Congress,” she said.
The Italian community in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood has vowed to rebuild the statue, which was dedicated in 1984.
Gov. Hogan responded to Pelosi’s comments. The governor Tweeted that, “It’s disappointing that Speaker Pelosi has lost touch with the Baltimore community that her family served.”
The governor went onto say, “While efforts towards peaceful change are welcome, there is no place in Maryland for lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of public property.”
While efforts towards peaceful change are welcome, there is no place in Maryland for lawlessness, vandalism, and destruction of public property. pic.twitter.com/eXNv5qsCUP
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) July 9, 2020
At a news conference Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said the city will not tolerate the destruction of property.
“You just cannot erase history,” the mayor said. “For those who want to destroy property and things of that nature, it’s not going to be tolerated.”
Young added once police identify those responsible, they will be held accountable.
In the wake of the statue’s removal, state Delegate Nino Mangione pre-filed legislation that would punish people who destroy statues or monuments with up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
i thought she was a statue. looks like at least.
Pelosi should focus on her dump of a state california before she even considers talking about anyone else’s city.
Gee, very mature to make fun of how someone looks. Pelosi is from Baltimore, her father was Mayor. Like all of us, she has freedom of speech. If you can talk about California, she can talk about Baltimore, her home town.
Speaker Pelosi is an Italian American and a native of Baltimore, so she is certainly entitled to her opinion. History can not be erased, but statues can be removed. They are not history, they merely honor people from it. Nowadays most people think honoring a slave trader who never set foot in the USA is not appropriate. The sins Columbus committed will always be there. If the majority of taxpayers who fund public property, such as that park, want one removed, it should be. If the Italian American community wants to put up statues of Columbus on private property, they can. The Italian American community can select a better person to honor, one who did something positive for this country. That might be a good project for school kids, to come up with a list of Italian Americans who contributed to this country in a positive way.
We know she comes from a long lone of crooks and corruption…
The Italian community paid for and want it, therefore it should be put back.
Pelosi the crypt keeper is a typical useless democrat, they are for destroying American values and liberty’s! Just look at the decaying violent wasteland they turned Baltimore into! Back under your rock Nancy…Plagues on our civil society and despicable human beings every last one of them!