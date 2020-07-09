BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For roughly the next two months, drivers in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood will see some road closures to allow for more outdoor dining amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Thursday, southbound Thames Street from southbound Broadway to the west side of the Sagamore Pendry Hotel and northbound Broadway between Thames and Lancaster streets for outdoor dining, the city said. The closures will last through September 7.
Parking restrictions will also be in effect in the area.
A loading zone will be set up in the 800 block of South Broadway north of Shakespeare Street for delivery vehicles and carry-out pickup parking. This zone will also be available for market vendor parking on Saturdays between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Several roads in Canton will be closed from Friday to Sunday between noon and 10 p.m. for outdoor dining, including O’Donnell Street between Linwood and Potomac streets and Curley Street from O’Donnell Street to the alleys on either side.
Curb lanes will also be closed on South Linwood Street between Elliot and Dillon streets and South Potomac Street between O’Donnell and Dillon streets.
