ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After dropping below 400 for the first time since March, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland increased slightly Thursday as the number of confirmed cases topped 71,000, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday, 71,447 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state.

Meanwhile, 406 people are hospitalized in the state. Of those, 267 are in acute care and 139 are in intensive care.

So far, more than 761,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, with 541,134 coming back negative. The state’s positive test result rate sits at 4.53 percent, down slightly from 4.61 percent on Wednesday.

The number of COVID-19 deaths now sits at 3,160, up 11 from Wednesday.

In a news release Thursday morning, Gov. Larry Hogan said that while Maryland’s key metrics “continue to trend in a very positive direction,” he’s concerned about the region and neighboring states. Positive cases continue to trend higher among those under 35 in the state.

He also said half of the state’s 24 jurisdictions have reached the goal of testing 10 percent of their population.

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 212 (18) Anne Arundel 5,391 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,155 (346) 12* Baltimore County 8,497 (472) 21* Calvert 435 (26) 1* Caroline 329 (3) Carroll 1,190 (112) 2* Cecil 514 (28) 1* Charles 1,483 (87) 2* Dorchester 199 (5) Frederick 2,567 (113) 7* Garrett 17 Harford 1,225 (61) 3* Howard 2,751 (86) 6* Kent 203 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,503 (716) 38* Prince George’s 19,456 (677) 23* Queen Anne’s 268 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 673 (51) Somerset 94 (3) Talbot 165 (4) Washington 702 (29) Wicomico 1,109 (41) Worcester 309 (16) 1* Data not available (20) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,192 10-19 3,827 (1) 20-29 10,854 (18) 1* 30-39 13,355 (42) 5* 40-49 12,566 (99) 3* 50-59 11,136 (245) 13* 60-69 7,920 (514) 12* 70-79 4,980 (773) 19* 80+ 4,617 (1,450) 74* Data not available (18) 1* Female 37,077 (1,557) 67* Male 34,370 (1,603) 61*

Here’s a breakdown of the case numbers by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 20,515 (1,276) 48* Asian (NH) 1,399 (123) 6* White (NH) 14,286 (1,348) 65* Hispanic 19,172 (355) 8* Other (NH) 3,419 (34) Data not available 12,656 (24) 1*

