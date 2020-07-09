BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland will move to a hybrid model combining in-person and online learning when students return in the fall, the university said Thursday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the university plans to also rent off-campus housing to supplement on-campus options and add ten modular classrooms and a dining tent to campus.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Students who want to take classes online only will be able to do so, the university said.
Classes are set to begin on August 31; students will leave campus before Thanksgiving ahead of exams.
To read the full plan, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.