CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Back Over 400; Total Cases Top 71K
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on I-95 in Baltimore County Wednesday night.

According to police, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Exit 47 around 10:54 p.m. on July 8.

Police learned Marita Estrada Guerra was driving on norhtbound I-95 when she veered off the road and struck the left shoulder guardrail. She came to rest perpendicular with the roadway. Another vehicle traveling along I-95 in the same are, then struck Guerra’s car on the driver side causing significant damage.

Guerra was pronounced dead on scene.

The second driver was taken to Shock Trauma for non-life threatening injuries.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team was notified and is continuing the investigation.

