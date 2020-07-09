CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal crash on I-95 in Baltimore County Wednesday night.
According to police, troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Exit 47 around 10:54 p.m. on July 8.
Police learned Marita Estrada Guerra was driving on norhtbound I-95 when she veered off the road and struck the left shoulder guardrail. She came to rest perpendicular with the roadway. Another vehicle traveling along I-95 in the same are, then struck Guerra’s car on the driver side causing significant damage.
Guerra was pronounced dead on scene.
The second driver was taken to Shock Trauma for non-life threatening injuries.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team was notified and is continuing the investigation.