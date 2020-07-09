BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University is out with a new website that it says will help schools keep track of reopening policies and guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The site includes a school reopening checklist with a number of guidelines for administrators to keep in mind, a roundup of the latest news updates and a list of equity-oriented reopening policies.
In a news release, Annette Campbell Anderson, the deputy director of the JHU Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, highlighted the importance of schools in the reopening process.
“As the United States continues to think about reopening, schools are at the forefront of every conversation. For parents to resume full-time work, schools will need to reopen, but only in a way that makes every effort to protect the safety and health of students, teachers and staff,” she said. “Schools will also need to find new ways to make up for losses in learning, health, and support systems that occurred as a result of the closure. These discussions are happening right now, and our tracker analyzes how states’ proposed recovery plans support students, teachers, and parents.”
While the Trump administration, including Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and the president himself, are pushing for schools to fully reopen in the fall, Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said it was “irresponsible to say we’re just going to blankly open schools.”
