CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Back Over 400; Total Cases Top 71K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Jobs, Local TV, Maryland unemployment numbers, Talkers, unemployment claims

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment claims were up by 10,000 last week, according to new data released Thursday.

According to the state’s Department of Labor, 66,559 new claims were filed the week ending on July 4.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

During the previous week, 56,126 new claims were filed.

It’s the fourth week, unemployment numbers have been on the rise in Maryland.

A breakdown by county can be found here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply