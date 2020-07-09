Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s unemployment claims were up by 10,000 last week, according to new data released Thursday.
According to the state’s Department of Labor, 66,559 new claims were filed the week ending on July 4.
During the previous week, 56,126 new claims were filed.
It’s the fourth week, unemployment numbers have been on the rise in Maryland.
