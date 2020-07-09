BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 31-year-old man who they believe is connected to a murder in northwest Baltimore.
Terrence Carter, 31, of the 3300 block of Belle Avenue, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
Police say on May 22, 2020, officers responded to the 4200 block of Norfolk Avenue for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found 60-year-old Steven Lamont Clark Sr. suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Witnesses told police that a man in a blue truck shot the victim and fled the location.
Homicide detectives are investigating this murder and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.