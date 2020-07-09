Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested in a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore Wednesday night, city police said.
Traivon White, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in the shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.
The shooting happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kossuth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been shot.
The 28-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, died at Shock Trauma, police said.
Officers arrested White a short time later. He was taken to Central Booking where he’s waiting on an appearance in front of a court commissioner.