CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Back Over 400; Total Cases Top 71K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man was arrested in a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore Wednesday night, city police said.

Traivon White, of Baltimore, is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder in the shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Traivon White. Credit: Baltimore Police

The shooting happened just after 7:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kossuth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim had been shot.

28-Year-Old Man Killed In Shooting In Southwest Baltimore, Police Say

The 28-year-old man, whose name has not yet been released, died at Shock Trauma, police said.

Officers arrested White a short time later. He was taken to Central Booking where he’s waiting on an appearance in front of a court commissioner.

