MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — It’s been more than a month of active protests outside of Vince’s Crabhouse in Middle River after one of the owner’s made a racially insensitive comment on Facebook.

A prayer gathering was held Thursday to promote peace. Protestors said they were not allowed on the property to attend, though a spokesperson for Vince’s Crabhouse said they were.

This comes as protestors and the owner of Vince’s Crabhouse have been at odds over a Facebook post that surfaced June 6.

The post, made by Vince Meyer, said, “There is one place I bet the protestors/rioters won’t light on fire, break into or even block the road to… the social services building.”

His mother, Brenda Meyer, said her son apologized and the family addressed protestors the first day they came to voice their grievances.

“The people that were here that we were able to speak with are no longer here,” Brenda Meyer said. “We were able to have a conversation. They got to know us.”

Lead protestor Kellie Vaughn said she’s been out daily, demanding the business relocate.

“We’re still here and we’re committed to not leaving until we see a for lease sign on the building,” Vaughn said.

Meyer said they’re filing a lawsuit against Baltimore County and County Executive Johnny Olszewski for $400,000 for harassment, lost wages and allege the police are not protecting them, their employees or their customers, some of whom are people of color.

“We have plenty of our Black community customers who want to come here,” Meyer said.

Bill Goodin said he’s been protesting outside Vince’s Crabhouse and anyone who wants to spend money at the establishment.

“You can’t take 75 to 80 percent of Black people’s money all these years and then finally when you get caught making racists remarks you think it’ll be okay. It’s not okay,” Goodin said.

Vince’s Crabhouse owners and employees said they don’t feel safe or supported by county police. The lawsuit they announced last week will officially be filed in court Friday.