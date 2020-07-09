WASHINGTON (WJZ) — On Thursday, Amazon joined a growing list of retailers that will no longer be selling Washington Redskins merchandise. According to CBS News, the company sent a note to sellers on Wednesday that they are required to remove the team’s merchandise from the site.

The move comes just a few days after Target and Walmart removed all team merchandise from their websites. The retailers are the latest major companies to join the push to have the franchise’s name changed. Last week, Nike, the official apparel sponsor of the league, pulled the team’s merchandise from its stores saying that it “will not feature Washington gear until the name is changed.”

There has been conversation about renaming the team for years, but it wasn’t until FedEx, the official sponsor of the team’s stadium, released a statement last week asking the team to change its name that real movement began to happen. In addition to FedEx and Nike, PepsiCo also got involved as did several elected officials including District of Columbia rep Eleanor Holmes Norton.

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality, since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” Norton said, via the Washington Post. “He has got a problem he can’t get around, and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

The organization released a statement in the wake of these calls stating that the team would be conducting a review process of its name. Now, the most recent reporting indicates that “Warriors” is the leader for the new name of the team and that there will be no Native American imagery used in the creation of a logo for the new team name. The color scheme is expected to stay the same.