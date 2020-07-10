WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A 10-year-old boy was charged with arson in connection with a fire at Union Mills Garage.
According to the state fire marshals office, the child was charged with second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and malicious destruction of property.
Firefighters were called out to 3500 block of Littlestown Pike in Westminster around 5:10 p.m. Thursday where they discovered a one-story detached garage was ablaze.
It took 25 firefighters, ten minutes to bring the fire under control.
The fire caused $14,000 in damages. No one was injured.
The fire marshals office determined the fire was set intentionally and identified a boy as the suspect during the investigating.
The boy was released to custody of his guardian and will be referred to the Department of Juvenile Services.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Northeast Regional Office Fire/Arson Tipline at 410-386-3050.