Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder on Friday night.
Police were called to the 500 block of Baker Street around 7:37 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.