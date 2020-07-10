CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Drop Below 400; Positive Test Rate Falls
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a man was shot in the shoulder on Friday night.

Police were called to the 500 block of Baker Street around 7:37 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District detectives, at 410-396-2411.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

