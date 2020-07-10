PERRY HALL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they say robbed a Perry Hall Chick-fil-A.
Police were called to the Chick-fil-A in the 8800 block of Belair Road shortly after 1 p.m. for a report of a robbery.
According to police, the suspect entered the restaurant and announced an armed robbery. He then allegedly threatened the employees and demanded cash.
Police said the suspect pushed an employee out of his way and tore the drawer out of a cash register. He fled the scene with the cash drawer in a white Hyundai Tucson.
Officers quickly located the suspect on Joppa Road at Avondale Road after receiving tips from witnesses.
The suspect, identified as Parrish Owens, 52, of the 5700 block of Adleigh Avenue, was arrested without further incident.
Owens is charged with robbery, misdemeanor theft and first and second-degree assault. He remains held on no bail status following a bail review hearing.