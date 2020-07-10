ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell back below 400 for the second time since March, data released by the state health department Friday morning shows.

As of Friday, 385 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 263 in acute care in 122 in intensive care. After falling to 398 hospitalizations on Wednesday, the number increased slightly to 406 on Thursday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 71,910, up 463 since Thursday.

Statewide, officials have conducted 774,693 COVID-19 tests, of which 549,153 have come back negative. The positive test rate dropped from 4.53 percent on Thursday to 4.34 percent on Friday.

When it comes to deaths, 3,172 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 212 (18) Anne Arundel 5,391 (202) 8* Baltimore City 8,155 (346) 12* Baltimore County 8,497 (472) 21* Calvert 435 (26) 1* Caroline 329 (3) Carroll 1,190 (112) 2* Cecil 514 (28) 1* Charles 1,483 (87) 2* Dorchester 199 (5) Frederick 2,567 (113) 7* Garrett 17 Harford 1,225 (61) 3* Howard 2,751 (86) 6* Kent 203 (22) 1* Montgomery 15,503 (716) 38* Prince George’s 19,456 (677) 23* Queen Anne’s 268 (22) 1* St. Mary’s 673 (51) Somerset 94 (3) Talbot 165 (4) Washington 702 (29) Wicomico 1,109 (41) Worcester 309 (16) 1* Data not available (20) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 2,192 10-19 3,827 (1) 20-29 10,854 (18) 1* 30-39 13,355 (42) 5* 40-49 12,566 (99) 3* 50-59 11,136 (245) 13* 60-69 7,920 (514) 12* 70-79 4,980 (773) 19* 80+ 4,617 (1,450) 74* Data not available (18) 1* Female 37,077 (1,557) 67* Male 34,370 (1,603) 61*

Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 20,515 (1,276) 48* Asian (NH) 1,399 (123) 6* White (NH) 14,286 (1,348) 65* Hispanic 19,172 (355) 8* Other (NH) 3,419 (34) Data not available 12,656 (24) 1*

