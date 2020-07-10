ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Maryland fell back below 400 for the second time since March, data released by the state health department Friday morning shows.
As of Friday, 385 people are hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 263 in acute care in 122 in intensive care. After falling to 398 hospitalizations on Wednesday, the number increased slightly to 406 on Thursday.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now at 71,910, up 463 since Thursday.
Statewide, officials have conducted 774,693 COVID-19 tests, of which 549,153 have come back negative. The positive test rate dropped from 4.53 percent on Thursday to 4.34 percent on Friday.
When it comes to deaths, 3,172 Marylanders have died due to the virus.
Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|212
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|5,391
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|8,155
|(346)
|12*
|Baltimore County
|8,497
|(472)
|21*
|Calvert
|435
|(26)
|1*
|Caroline
|329
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,190
|(112)
|2*
|Cecil
|514
|(28)
|1*
|Charles
|1,483
|(87)
|2*
|Dorchester
|199
|(5)
|Frederick
|2,567
|(113)
|7*
|Garrett
|17
|Harford
|1,225
|(61)
|3*
|Howard
|2,751
|(86)
|6*
|Kent
|203
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|15,503
|(716)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|19,456
|(677)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|268
|(22)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|673
|(51)
|Somerset
|94
|(3)
|Talbot
|165
|(4)
|Washington
|702
|(29)
|Wicomico
|1,109
|(41)
|Worcester
|309
|(16)
|1*
|Data not available
|(20)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|2,192
|10-19
|3,827
|(1)
|20-29
|10,854
|(18)
|1*
|30-39
|13,355
|(42)
|5*
|40-49
|12,566
|(99)
|3*
|50-59
|11,136
|(245)
|13*
|60-69
|7,920
|(514)
|12*
|70-79
|4,980
|(773)
|19*
|80+
|4,617
|(1,450)
|74*
|Data not available
|(18)
|1*
|Female
|37,077
|(1,557)
|67*
|Male
|34,370
|(1,603)
|61*
Here’s a breakdown of the cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|20,515
|(1,276)
|48*
|Asian (NH)
|1,399
|(123)
|6*
|White (NH)
|14,286
|(1,348)
|65*
|Hispanic
|19,172
|(355)
|8*
|Other (NH)
|3,419
|(34)
|Data not available
|12,656
|(24)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.