INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WJZ) – The NCAA announced Friday afternoon that Frostburg State University has been officially approved for its second provisional year of the NCAA Division II membership process.
FSU entered provisional DII membership in July 2019 following 41 years at the Division III level. Frostburg spent the 2019-20 athletic year competing in the Mountain East Conference after accepting an invitation to join the league in the summer of 2018.
“Our first year as a provisional member of the Mountain East Conference was a positive one, despite the disappointment of a spring season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is rewarding to be able to move forward with this process,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “I commend our student-athletes, coaches and all those involved for their hard work this past year.”
Frostburg is only the second Division II member in the state of Maryland joining Bowie State.