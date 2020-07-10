GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was charged after an alleged assault Thursday evening.
Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 200 block of 6th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. after a reported assault. When they arrived the victim told police he was assaulted by a man who pointed a gun at him.
Officers found the suspect and he was identified by the victim. Police took 35-year-old Deakan Alexander Koethe Jr. into custody and they found a .40 caliber Kahr CW40 handgun in the front seat of the suspect’s vehicle, a white Nissan van.
Koethe, of the 400 block of 7th Avenue, was charged with a handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, handgun in a vehicle, loaded handgun in a vehicle, firearm use for a felony violent crime, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.