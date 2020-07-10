Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses and people are going above and beyond to give back.
One Baltimore restaurant is doing just that.
Wednesday was the 13th annual Jimmy Minadakis Golf Tournament for Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. WJZ’s Rick Ritter had the chance to help kick things off.
The event at Mountain Branch in Harford County raised $45,000 for the Brigance Brigade Foundation, Loyola Blakefield, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Safe Alternatives.
Other local spots like the Iron Rooster, Chaps Pit Beef and Hoop Tea donated food and drinks, while Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale and Terps head football coach Michael Locksley were just some of those in attendance.