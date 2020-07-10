LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Four people were injured following an accident in Anne Arundel County on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
The accident happened at the ramp from Route 295 North and South to Eastbound I-195, Linthicum Heights.
According to officials, a driver of an SUV said he lost control on the ramp, with his vehicle coming to rest on a guardrail. Several minutes after his accident, his vehicle was struck by a second vehicle.
Medics took a 47-year-old man and 48-year-old man to Shock Trauma Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.
They also took a 74-year-old man to MedStar Harbor Hospital and a 35-year-old man to UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center with minor injuries.
Officials are continue their investigation into the cause of the crash.