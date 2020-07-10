TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — After a busy holiday weekend on the roadways, gas prices throughout Maryland have seen a slight increase, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
While the statewide average and a few regions have gone up three cents in the last week, others have seen increases as high as six and seven cents.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said, along with typical fluctuations, the increase in Maryland prices can also be attributed to a gas sales tax that went into effect on July 1.
The gas price average in Maryland is $2.22, which is up three cents in the last week and 13 cents in the last month, but down 48 cents from this date last year.
The national gas price average is $2.19, up a penny in the last week, up 12 cents in the last month and down 56 cents from this time last year.