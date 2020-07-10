Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Pasadena man suffered serious injuries in a fire overnight in Pasadena, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said.
The fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 10 block of Bar Harbor Road. The building is made up of an apartment, woodshop, garage and storage.
When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the roof of the building. The man, who was the only one in the building at the time, was able to get out before firefighters got to the scene.
He was taken to Shock Trauma for smoke inhalation. Officials said his injuries were serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
Crews are still working to determine the cause of the blaze. No other injuries were reported.