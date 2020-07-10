ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a new hurdle for those in Maryland trying to collect unemployment insurance.
Some people were given benefits, only to have them suddenly canceled due to fraud concerns, according to officials.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
Officials said the majority of these cases are for people who recently moved out of state, but were told to file for unemployment in Maryland.
The Maryland Department of Labor said the steps were out of an abundance of caution and they are quickly reviewing documents to verify and reinstate accounts.
According to recent data, the newest unemployment numbers in Maryland were the highest in two months.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.