BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MedStar Health was awarded this week nearly $1 million by the Federal Communications Commission to bolster the system’s expansion of its Telehealth in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedStar says so far during this pandemic, they’ve conducted more than 275,000 Telehealth sessions.
The federal funding boost will help the system invest in its technology to reach an estimated 1.6 million system patients.
