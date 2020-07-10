BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a town known for its charm and everlasting grit, there’s a teenager who captures both, as well as the heart of the city.

Baltimore knows him as Mo Gaba, a 14-year-old from Glen Burnie, and a Ravens superfan who is blind and battling cancer.

Now, make that Lieutenant Mo Gaba. The Baltimore Police Department recognized Mo as an honorary Lieutenant during a ceremony Friday.

Baltimore Police Lt. Col. Kevin Jones was there front and center.

“Using the “Mo Strong” model as what we want to be, not only personally, but professionally in this agency,” Jones said. “It was an honor for us at the Baltimore Police Department for this special day, for this kind of acknowledgement.”

WJZ was at Gaba’s house in June for his middle school graduation where dozens showed up to congratulate him.

Friday, The Northern District Police Department made him honorary lieutenant to show their support for him, too.

Mo’s buddy and Radio Show host Jeremy Conn, from 105.7 the Fan, was there to support, too.

“With all due respect, I have two kids, a wife, a family and they understand I put him first on my plate,” Conn said with a smile “I just like to make sure I get a chance to see him.”

Sadly, Mo’s cancer has come back for the fourth time, spreading to his lungs and brain, but it’s not stopping him or his family from fighting – something they’ve been doing since he was 9-months-old.

Last spring, Mo became the first person to announce an NFL Draft pick while reading it in braille.

He’s not slowing down. Inspirational fighters never back down, and for this district, this city, don’t expect him to either. After all, Mo is the heart of the city.

Last week, Mo co-hosted a show on WJZ FM’s 105.7 The Fan. In three days, the station raised $45,000 in donations for Mo.