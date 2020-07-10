Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was injured in a shooting in southeast Baltimore on Friday night, according to police.
Police said that officers noticed gunfire coming from a vehicle around 9:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Lakewood Avenue.
Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Officers gave the police helicopter a description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and suspects were taken into custody.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southeast District detectives, at 410-396-2422.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.