Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Vince’s Crabhouse is officially suing Baltimore County and County Executive Johnny Olszewski for $400,000.
The Middle River restaurant came under fire after one of the owners made a racist post on social media. He later apologized, but for the last month, protesters have been gathering outside the restaurant every day.
The owners say the police were ordered to stand down by the county executive and are not doing their jobs protecting them, their employees or their customers.
Has anyone there been hurt? NO
Has his property been vandalized or stolen? NO
Do citizens have a right to peacefully protest? YES
Vince is trying to blame the city for his own racists posts that have caused him problems. Next time think before you spew racist words or better yet just keep them to yourself. The city can do nothing about citizens that are not breaking any laws. Vince caused his own problems not the city