NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire destroyed a home in Cecil County, displacing nine people.
Firefighters were called to the 200 block of Cara Cove Road in North East, Maryland, just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Crews arrived and worked to place the fire under control. It took firefighters over an hour to extinguish the flames.
There were no injures reported.
Officials say they had responded to the same home the night before for a detached garage fire which caused extensive damage to a trailer on the property, as well as the home.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.