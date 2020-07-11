Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 2200 block of Cecil Avenue around 12:45a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting has asked to contact Baltimore City homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
