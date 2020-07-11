DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Cleaning up monuments in Dundalk dedicated to the War of 1812 has become an annual tradition.

It’s hosted by the Clean Bread and Cheese Creek Community.

“I don’t care if it’s one year or 1,000 years,” said John Long, the founder of Clean Bread and Cheese Creek Community Cleanups. “If you died in service defending our country, you deserve to be honored.”

The organization host multiple cleanups a year, they’ve done this specific cleanup for 12 years.

Karen Cleet used the cleanup to get her boys outside.

“It’s also a good way that we can keep that social distance and get some outside time while doing something good,” said Cleet

While they are leaving these monuments in tip-top shape, they plan to be back next year.

“We will do this as long as we can,” said Long, “There’s no time service to honoring those who fought for our country.”

You can follow their Facebook page to find out about upcoming cleanups.