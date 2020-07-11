ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland increased slightly as the state surpassed 72,000 confirmed cases, new data released by the Department of Health Saturday morning shows.

According to state data, 390 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, up five from Friday. 270 people are in acute care, while 120 are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 72,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.55 percent, up slightly from Friday.

When it comes to deaths, 3,179 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

A total of 786,786 tests have been conducted across the state with 556,810 results returning negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 216 (18)

Anne Arundel – 5,471 (202) *8

Baltimore City – 8,367 (351) *13

Baltimore County – 8,675 (474) *23

Calvert – 445 (26) *1

Caroline – 334 (3)

Carroll – 1,210 (113) *2

Cecil – 526 (28) *1

Charles – 1,502 (87) *2

Dorchester – 209 (5)

Frederick – 2,586 (113) *7

Garrett – 22

Harford – 1,262 (62) *3

Howard – 2,793 (89) *6

Kent – 204 (22) *1

Montgomery – 15,623 (719) *38

Prince George’s – 19,598 (683) *23

Queen Anne’s – 287 (22) *1

St. Mary’s – 689 (51)

Somerset – 98 (3)

Talbot – 184 (4)

Washington – 720 (29)

Wicomico – 1,130 (41)

Worcester – 316 (17) *1

Residential data is not available for 17 people who died and 1 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 2,243

10-19: 3,922 (1)

20-29: 11,145 (18) *1

30-39: 13,557 (42) *5

40-49: 12,688 (99) *3

50-59: 11,246 (249) *13

60-69: 7,993 (517) *13

70-79: 5,039 (777) *20

80+: 4,634 (1,461) *75

Age data is not available (15) *1

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 20,910 (1,289) *49

Asian: 1,416 (123) *6

White: 14,614 (1,355) *67

Hispanic: 19,357 (359) *8

Other: 3,469 (34)

Racial demographics are not available for 12,701 patients and 19 dead and one probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 37,637 (1,566) *69

Male: 34,830 (1,613) *62

