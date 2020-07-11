WASHINGTON (WJZ) — DaVinci has recalled its Bailey Bassinets due to fall and entrapment hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Officials say the bassinet’s mattress support can become disengaged, posing fall and entrapment hazards to babies.
DaVinci has received 13 reports of the mattress support becoming disengaged. No injuries have been reported.
The recall model number is 0934. It’s printed on a white label attached to the mattress support board and on the external product package.
These products were sold online at Amazon, Target, J.C. Penney and other online retailers from August 2018 through September 2019 for about $110.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets and contact DaVinci for a free repair kit that will reinforce the mattress support.
DaVinci is contacting all known purchasers directly.