BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles announced Friday that All-Star lefty John Means will be the Opening Day starter when the team kicks off its shortened 2020 season against the Boston Red Sox.
The Orioles begin their season July 24 in Boston. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Means was a long shot to even make the Orioles’ roster last year, but he became the most dependable pitcher in the rotation and their All-Star representative.
The 26-year-old left-hander, who never made any of the Orioles’ top prospect lists, posted a 12-11 record and 3.60 ERA. Means finished second in American League rookie of the year voting.