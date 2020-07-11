CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Up Slightly; Over 72.4K Cases Confirmed
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies are a rare sight in 2020, but that didn’t stop graduates of Mount de Sales Academy from walking across the stage Saturday.

It marked the school’s 168th graduation.

Two separate programs were held Saturday, and a third will be later this month.

The school required social distancing between attendees, as well as masks for the crowd.

The all-girls catholic school was founded in 1852.

