BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore City are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 62-year-old woman.
Police say Sheila Thomas was last seen Saturday around 6 a.m. in the 4400 block of Wentworth Road.
Her clothing description is not known.
Police say family and friends are concerned about Thomas’ well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Sheila Thomas is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.