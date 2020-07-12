CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 73K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis is temporarily closed after two employees began showing symptoms of the coronavirus, the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks said Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the department wrote the facility is being cleaned per CDC guidelines.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Both employees who showed symptoms have been tested and are awaiting results, the department said.

The North Arundel Aquatic Center remains open with restrictions in place. Reservations are required.

For the latest information about facility availability, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

