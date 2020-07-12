ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Arundel Olympic Swim Center in Annapolis is temporarily closed after two employees began showing symptoms of the coronavirus, the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks said Sunday.
In a Facebook post, the department wrote the facility is being cleaned per CDC guidelines.
Both employees who showed symptoms have been tested and are awaiting results, the department said.
The North Arundel Aquatic Center remains open with restrictions in place. Reservations are required.
