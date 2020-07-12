RUXTON, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said someone saw a bear in Baltimore County Sunday morning.
The bear sighting happened in the Ruxton area near Bellona Avenue and the nearby railroad tracks.
The DNR said bear sightings aren’t uncommon within the Baltimore Beltway, adding it has happened several times in the past decade.
Bears mate in June and July, which means they can travel long distances to find a mate. Younger male bears may also be out in search of new territory.
Officials said anyone who sees a bear should give it space and not approach it or feed it.
Earlier this month, officials at Catoctin Mountain Park near Thurmont said they had gotten multiple reports of bear sightings.