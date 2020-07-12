Comments
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A child was injured in a possible domestic-related shooting in Windsor Mill Sunday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Derby Shire Circle. When officers arrived, they found a child inside a home with a laceration that may have been caused by gunfire.
Police chased the suspect on foot and later arrested them. They also recovered a gun at the scene, officials said.
The child was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. Police said there is no further threat to the community.
The department has not released the child’s age or further information about the suspect.
