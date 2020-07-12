Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A group gathered in Annapolis on Sunday to remember a man who died in a stabbing last week.
Mayor Gavin Buckley hosted the vigil for Deontrae Matthews in Chambers Park.
Matthews, 34, of Annapolis, died Monday after being stabbed in the 1000 block of Baywind Drive.
Police have not released the names of any suspects but said they are getting tons of support from the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-260-3439 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.