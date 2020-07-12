Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland couple didn’t let the coronavirus stop their wedding.
Manny Rivera and Hillary Flowers from Elkridge canceled the big event but hosted a small ceremony at home.
Flowers’ brother officiated the service.
Their guests, meanwhile, wore custom-made face masks with the couples’ names and the wedding date.
