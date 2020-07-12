Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the start of the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season nearing, the Baltimore Orioles continued their summer workouts at Camden Yards Sunday despite getting some bad news about one of their players.
Shortstop Richie Martin will be out for an extended period of time after fracturing his right wrist.
BP with CD pic.twitter.com/ukPdjxanGZ
— Baltimore Orioles 😷 (@Orioles) July 12, 2020
Manager Brandon Hyde said the 25-year-old is disappointed he will not be able to start the season with the team.