CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Flat; Total Cases Top 73K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Dundalk, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing person, Missing Teen, Talkers, Trinity Butterworth

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night.

Trinity Butterworth reportedly left her home on North Point Road in Dundalk around 9 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Trinity Butterworth. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Police said she weighs 135 pounds and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts and may be barefoot.

Butterworth is also known to frequent the Charlesmont Apartments, police said.

Anyone who sees her should call police at 410-887-7320 or 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply