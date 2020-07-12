Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a 13-year-old girl who went missing Saturday night.
Trinity Butterworth reportedly left her home on North Point Road in Dundalk around 9 p.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.
Police said she weighs 135 pounds and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts and may be barefoot.
Butterworth is also known to frequent the Charlesmont Apartments, police said.
Anyone who sees her should call police at 410-887-7320 or 911.