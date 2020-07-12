BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of pools and playgrounds in Baltimore are set to reopen on Monday after the coronavirus pandemic kept them closed for months.

Beginning Monday, basketball courts, park playgrounds, exercise equipment and bocce courts citywide will reopen to the public, Baltimore’s parks and recreation department said.

People are asked to bring their own wipes because city staff won’t be able to sanitize the equipment daily, the department said.

In addition, five city park pools — Cherry Hill Splash, Clifton Park, Patterson Park, Riverside and Roosevelt Park — will also reopen but with a number of changes.

While pool admission will be free, capacity will be capped at 50 people and reservations for a 90-minute session will be required. The pools will have 30-minute breaks between sessions for cleaning.

Pool hours will now run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

As of Sunday evening, a number of time slots at pools set to reopen on Monday, primarily at Patterson Park and Riverside Park, have already reached capacity for several days over the next week.

Beginning on July 20, six neighborhood pools — Ambrose Kennedy, C.C. Jackson, Liberty, O’Donnell Heights, Oliver and William McAbee — will reopen with capacity limited to just 14 people. Reservations will be required.

