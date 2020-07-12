BALTIMORE (WJZ) — From limited dining to forced closures, restaurants are feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

Numerous Baltimore restaurants have announced their permanent closures due to COVID-19, and those that remain are doing what they can to stay afloat.

At Rye Street Tavern in Port Covington, customers are getting outdoor dining with a waterfront view.

“We just wanted to have an environment where it was safe for people to eat and comfortable,” Chef Andrew Carmellini said.

The restaurant is undertaking a number of steps to keep employees and customers safe, including implementing contact tracing for all employees.

“Safety is the biggest thing for us, the most important thing for customers and employees,” Carmellini said.

In Fells Point and Canton, roads are blocked off, giving restaurants room to expand for outdoor dining.

“I think businesses have done an excellent job of putting their best foot forward and trying to adapt,” Sara Costello told WJZ.

With many of the restaurants that have survived being forced to switch to carry-out only, dramatically cutting sales, diners said now is the time to support local eateries.

“They’ve supported this neighborhood through a number of times that have not been the easiest and they stuck around, so I think we need to try to do our part and support them as well,” Costello said.

