Comments
BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police were called to the 2100 block of Denison Street around 10:52p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
Responding officers canvassed the area and found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma but later died from his injuries.
Homicide detectives are working to determine a cause for this deadly shooting and any potential suspects.
Anyone with with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook