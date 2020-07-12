BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a shooting in southwest Baltimore and another man was injured in a separate shooting in north Baltimore Saturday night, police said.

The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Swann Drive near Druid Hill Park. Police said officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and followed the driver to an area hospital.

The 43-year-old man told police he had been shot. He was then taken into surgery.

The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Police later found evidence of a shooting in the 3100 block of Swann Drive.

A little more than an hour later, officers were called to the 2100 block of Denison Street around 10:52 p.m. Saturday night for a report of a shooting.

Responding officers canvassed the area and found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma where he later died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are working to determine a cause for this deadly shooting and any potential suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore City Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

