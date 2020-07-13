CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Hospitalizations Slightly Decline; Total Cases Top 73.5K
MILLERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team has won an international award for its work.

The team, which is made up of police officers and healthcare professionals, was named the international crisis intervention team of the year.

The department surprised the team during a news conference Monday afternoon.

“(The team) you see behind us is an investment in the sanctity of human life,” Police Chief Timothy Altomare said. “This is the SWAT team for de-escalation.”

The team was created in 2014.

