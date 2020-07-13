BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that nine egg masses that Customs and Border Protection found on a merchant ship on June 2 was the first reported discoveries of two kinds of moths in Maryland.
With DNA analysis, USDA entomologists determined that the egg masses found on the M/V Star Kinn were Paracles azollae, which is an Argentinian moth species. The M/V Star Kinn is a cargo vessel that arrived from Brazil in June. The discovery of Paracles azollae was the first local discovery of the species in Maryland.
A day earlier, specialists found an egg mass on the exterior of a shipping container that was identified as the highly destructive Asian Gypsy Moth. The Asian Gypsy Moth is one of the most destructive insect pests in the world and they are not known to naturally occur in the United States.
“These invasive pest interceptions illustrate the critical border security role that Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists perform in safeguarding America’s agricultural and natural resources every day,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore in a statement. “CBP agriculture specialists will continue to mitigate potential threats, from destructive insect pests to highly pathogenic plant and animal diseases, which could significantly impact our nation’s economic vitality.”
The Asian Gypsy Moth poses a significant threat to the United States’ forests and urban landscapes according to the USDA. The species is extremely mobile with females traveling up to 25 miles per day, and lay egg masses that “could yield hundreds of hungry caterpillars, and is itself a voracious eater that attacks more than 500 species of trees and plants.”
The CBP immediately removed the egg masses, treated the shipping container and vessel where they were found with pest spray oil before submitting specimens to the USDA entomologist for identification.